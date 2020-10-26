Score a FREE $5 Best Buy credit with Switch Online memberships from $20 today

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering FREE $5 credits with the purchase of Nintendo Switch Online Memberships. You can score the 12-month individual membership for $19.99 or the family membership for $34.99 with digital delivery and FREE $5 Best Buy gift card attached on both. That’s essentially full price with an additional $5 Best Buy credit attached you can use on games, to score even deeper deals on upcoming Black Friday sales, or anything else the retailer carries. Straight up cash discounts on Nintendo Switch Online Memberships are hard to come by these days, so jump in if you’re looking for access or an extension. More details below.

Nintendo Switch Online memberships include online multiplayer access for all your favorite Switch games, but arguably the most notable aspect here is the NES/SNES library of games. Members have free reign over Nintendo’s growing library of online classics including everything from Donkey Kong Country to Wild Guns, as well as the new Super Mario 35 battle royale game.

More on family Nintendo Switch Online memberships:

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you’ll get access to online play in compatible games, an ever-growing catalog of classic NES and Super NES titles with newly added online play, cloud backup for your save data in compatible games, extra features for the free Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app, and access to members-only special offers! There are options for both individual and family memberships (up to 8 users). Level up with a Nintendo Switch Online membership!

