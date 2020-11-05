It is now time to dive into today’s most notable Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play and beyond. This is the place to find all of the most notable Android app deals of the day in one handy list. This afternoon’s collection includes big-time RPGs, productivity apps, music production gear, freebie icons, and much more. You’re looking at solid price drops on titles like Final Fantasy IV, QR/Barcode Scanner PRO, Shadow Knight Premium, SFD:Rogue TRPG, and Arrog, among others. Hit the fold for a closer look at all fo today’s best.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by an Amazon Gold Box sale on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphone at $300 off and this OnePlus 8 Pro bundle with $278 in savings. Those deals join ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ and these TCL handsets alongside today’s fresh new price drop on HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook. On the accessory side of things, JBL’s early Black Friday sale is loaded with speakers and headphones, not to mention the latest Anker Amazon sale starting from $10. We also have some great deals live on those handy Tile Bluetooth item finders and even more in this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Final Fantasy IV:

The title first debuted in 1991 as the fourth installment in the FINAL FANTASY series. Wildly popular thanks to its unique characters and dramatic storylines, it went on to be ported to many different platforms. FINAL FANTASY IV was the first title to introduce the Active Time Battle (ATB) system, which has become synonymous with the series. It also saw the introduction of the Augment system, which enabled the transfer of abilities from other characters and gave players an edge in battles.

