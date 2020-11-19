This year’s shopping extravaganza will be starting as early as tomorrow (and already has in many cases), so let’s dive into this year’s best Black Friday headphones deals. Many of this year’s best deals from Beats, Bose, Sony, and others have already started to go live at some of the biggest retailers out there, but there are a few notable advertised deals still to come. We have laid out all of the best options available right now along with the best Black Friday Headphones deals coming over the weekend and beyond down below.

Best Black Friday headphones deals

With in-store shopping much more limited this year than ever before, locking down specific dates for select headphone deals has been tough — some deals are already live and others don’t really have specific start times. Down below you’ll find all of the most notable options live right now along with details for the most popular models going live in the coming days including everything from Bose and Beats to Sony, Jabra, and more.

Beats headphone deals:

First let’s take a look at the Beats situation. Much like the rest of the brands in this post, many of the Beats deals have already gone live, with price matches and additional colorways expected to see deals this weekend and next week. For now, the real highlight here is on the truly wireless Powerbeats Pro starting from $160, down from the regular $250 price tag, and the Beats Solo Pro at $120 off. These deals are already live in limited colorways at Best Buy and Amazon, and there is certainly also a chance we see other colorways with deep price drops at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and elsewhere in the coming days. You’ll find a host of other live Black Friday Beats deals to take advantage of below as well.

Bose Black Friday headphones deals:

The Bose Black Friday sale is already live with some big-time deals on its range of world-class headphones. While there is a chance we see some even lower prices as doorbusters next week, the offers are certainly among the best Black Friday headphone deals. Already live at Bose direct and Amazon, they are going to be quite competitive with anything that stays in-stock long enough to actually score next week. From the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones at as much as $100 off to the QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset at a new all-time low, and even some of the brand’s in-ear solutions, just about all the best Bose Black Friday headphones deals are already live.

Head over to today’s coverage of the Bose Black Friday sale for a detailed breakdown of what’s on tap and the savings to be had.

However, one set to watch out for is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These popular noise-canceling headphones haven’t seen the $99 price drop we are expecting to hit Amazon as early as tomorrow.

Black Friday Sony Headphones deals

Sony’s latest noise-canceling models — the WH-1000XM4 — are among the best in their class and likely going to be a popular option this year. Unfortunately, the $72 Amazon price drop that was live recently is no more, much like the deal we saw on the similar, but trimmed-down WH-CH710N set. However, there is very much a chance we see the WH-1000XM4 deal at $278, if not both, return over the weekend or next week. In the meantime, check out some of the remaining Sony Black Friday headphones deal live at Amazon right now:

And even more…

We are also already tracking a series of the best Black Friday headphone deals live from Samsung, JBL, and Jabra right now. Some of the best and already live deals are listed below:

