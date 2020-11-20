DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s holiday magazine sale. The wide-ranging sale event features many of the most popular titles out there starting from under $4 per year including Wired, Bon Apetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, Esquire, Golf Digest, and more. This, as usual, is a great time to score some deep deals on the best titles out there or extend your existing subscription at a major discount. Head below for more details.

Holiday magazine deals:

This weekend’s holiday magazine sale is filled with notable price drops. But one standout would have to be Wired magazine at $4.95 per year. While you will find this one down at $5 with auto-renewals on Amazon right now, it is typically closer to $15 per year or more. If you do, however, take the slightly more expensive Amazon route, just remember to cancel the sub before it lapses or Amazon might charge you full price for another year.

All of the titles in this weekend’s holiday sale can be sent to a different address with a custom-written note — making these deals perfect for digital corporate gifts and the like. There is no sales tax, delivery fees, or auto-rentals at DiscountMags.

Just remember, the early Black Friday deals at DiscountMags have already begun to kick off as well. So if you’re interested in GQ, Consumer Reports, Vogue, and Dwell magazine, be sure to browse through those deals for particularly notable multi-year offers from $3.30 per year.

More on Wired magazine:

Holiday magazine deals: Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology. Readers flock to Wired magazine because the publisher understands that readers want more than just another computer magazine.

