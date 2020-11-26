Thanksgiving game deals: Crash 4, Mario 3D All-Stars, AC Valhalla, Madden NFL 21, much more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox One for $30 shipped. Also matched at Walmart on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly $60, this one dropped to $39 in the massive digital PlayStation and Xbox sales, but is now at the lowest we can find and the best advertised Black Friday price. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back to wreak havoc once again across the entire multi-verse. But players have a new arsenal of abilities and playable characters you can learn about in our launch coverage. But just about all of the best Black Friday game deals are already live down below including Mario 3D All-Stars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Marvel’s Avengers, Madden NFL 21, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.