Thanksgiving game deals: Crash 4, Mario 3D All-Stars, AC Valhalla, Madden NFL 21, much more

-
Apps GamesBlack Friday 2020
50% off $30

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on Xbox One for $30 shipped. Also matched at Walmart on both Xbox One and PS4. Regularly $60, this one dropped to $39 in the massive digital PlayStation and Xbox sales, but is now at the lowest  we can find and the best advertised Black Friday price. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back to wreak havoc once again across the entire multi-verse. But players have a new arsenal of abilities and playable characters you can learn about in our launch coverage. But just about all of the best Black Friday game deals are already live down below including Mario 3D All-Stars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Marvel’s Avengers, Madden NFL 21, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Black Friday game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Black Friday 2020

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pick up a new read in Amazon’s Kindle eBook sale ...
Amazon Thanksgiving art sale: 3Doodler 3D Printing Pen ...
Amazon’s checking off your holiday list with Cham...
Apple’s new M1-powered MacBook Air/Pro on sale fo...
Thanksgiving Instant Pot deals now live from $49: Duo E...
Amazon Thanksgiving toy sale from $2: Fisher-Price, Hot...
Fluidfreeride offering big savings, free electric scoot...
Black Friday pricing rolls around for Amazon’s Fi...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $60

Black Friday game deals: Pokemon Let’s Go, Genesis Classics, Mega Man 11, more

$30 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more

Learn More
Reg. $45

Black Friday Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals now live, 3-months from $19 (Reg. $45)

$19 Learn More
55% off

Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50

From $1.50 Learn More
Up to 80%

Pick up a new read in Amazon’s Kindle eBook sale from $2 (Up to 80% off)

From $2 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Thanksgiving art sale: 3Doodler 3D Printing Pen 25% off, Crayola from $8, more

$6.50+ Learn More
20% off

German-engineered Das Keyboards now 20% off starting at new 2020 lows of $95

$95+ Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s checking off your holiday list with Champion, Russel, Jockey, more from $5

From $5 Learn More