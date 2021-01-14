Bring home a Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Ball Pit for the kids at just $30 today (Reg. up to $60)

Walmart is now offering the Little Tikes Hoop It Up! Play Center Ball Pit for $29.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ account (more details here). Regularly $60 and currently starting at around $54 on Amazon, today’s offer is 50% off and the lowest price we can find. Now’s your chance to make the little ones’ day by bringing home a giant ball pit, and for just $30. This set includes one inflatable basketball along with the hoop, plus three plush sport balls, and 20 “soft, air-filled balls.” With so many kids stuck at home these days, now be a great time to introduce a giant play set that will keep them occupied for hours on end. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you think your little monsters are a bit aggressive for this and are just going to break it on the first day, it might be worth looking elsewhere in the Little Tikes lineup. Whether it’s the Little Tikes T-Ball Set at $25 or this Little Tikes Bouncing Fun Blue Hopper Ball at under $20 Prime shipped, there are plenty of ways to keep the kids busy at home for less. You’ll find even more Little Tikes gear to browse through right here.

Speaking of the kids, check out this deal on Amazon Kids+ at a low of $20, Stanley’s 8-pack of kids’ scissors at 68% off, and this littleBits STEAM kit. Then go hit up our LEGO TIE Fighter 2021 review and browse through all of the discounted LEGO building kits on tap right now starting from just $13, not to mention these board games from $12.50.

More on the Little Tikes Hoop It Up Ball Pit:

Create memorable moments for your little athlete with the Little Tikes Hoop It Up Value Pack Center. It offers a safe and fun place for your child to jump around in. Your miniature sports star can toss the inflatable basketball through the hoop, relax in the ball pit with 20 soft, air-filled balls or play with the three plush sports balls. Your little one will value the time he or she spends with friends and family in the fun sports center.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!