Best Android app deals of the day: 911 Operator, Despotism 3k, Warhammer, more

It’s now time to kick off another week in Android app deals with a collection of today’s best price drops. Deals on Lenovo’s Yoga Android Smart Tab are still kicking alongside these mophie Android accessories from $20, however we are now turning our attention to Monday’s most notable price drops on apps courtesy of Google Play and beyond. As per usual, all of the best options are waiting for you below including 911 Operator, Despotism 3k, Baldur’s Gate II, Warhammer Quest, YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, and many more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone at $477 off the going rate, which now joins ongoing offers on the OnePlus 8T, Google’s Pixel 4a 5G, and these official Google Pixel 4 cases. This afternoon also saw Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook drop down to $179 alongside offers on HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook X360 lineup and these Samsung Chromebook 4 deals. However, we also have price drops on Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSD, a brand new batch of Amazon Anker deals from $9.50, and even more accessory price drops in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on 911 Operator:

In 911 OPERATOR, you take on the role of an emergency dispatcher, who has to rapidly deal with the incoming reports. Your task is not just to pick up the calls, but also to react appropriately to the situation – sometimes giving first aid instructions is enough, at other times a police, fire department or paramedics’ intervention is a necessity. Keep in mind, that the person on the other side of the line might turn out to be a dying daughter’s father, an unpredictable terrorist, or just a prankster.

