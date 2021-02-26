FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

GameStop Tax Day sale event: B3G1 FREE Funko, amiibo, Switch games, apparel, more

The GameStop Tax Day sale event is kicking off this weekend. The two-week sale promotion starts this Sunday with a host of notable offers on Switch games, collectibles, amiibo, apparel, and much more at up to 55% off. This will be a great time to complete your amiibo or Funko POP! collections, score some discounted Switch accessories, or lock-in some extra trade-in credit on your older consoles. Head below for more details on the GameStop Tax Day sale event. 

GameStop Tax Day sale event

More specifically speaking, the GameStop Tax Day sale event is really a two-week long event that runs from February 28 through until March 13, 2021. While it appears there will be a series of deals coming in and out of the sale during that span of time, we do have details on what to expect this Sunday as well as the official GameStop Tax Day flyer. 

On top of the $50 in extra credit available for trading in “any Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One system,” here are some of the standouts to expect going live this weekend:

Chances are we will see some new offers hit for the second week of the GameStop Tax Day sale event, but it’s hard to say at this point. Here’s a closer look at the flyer:

In the meantime, dive into today’s Pokémon presentation for details/footage of the next mainline, open-world RPG in the series known as Pokémon Legends Arceus. Then hit all of the big-time announcements we just got from Sony and Nintendo as well as today’s best game deals

