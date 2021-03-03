FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Essential Picks PlayStation game sale has 190 titles up to 60% off: Black Ops Cold War, more

Sony has now launched another wide-ranging Essential Picks digital PlayStation game sale. If you’re still stuck at home and would prefer some instant download deals to fill out your game library, this is a great way to do it. Ranging from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and NBA 2K21 to Just Cause 4, Watch Dogs, and Final Fantasy VII, you’re looking at up to 60% off quite notable list of games here. Some of them trickled out in this morning’s roundup, but there are plenty more to browse through now. Head below for a closer look. 

Essential Picks digital PlayStation game sale

Today’s Essential Picks digital PlayStation game sale is live from now through March 27, 2021. You’re looking at about 190 titles here including affordable indie titles from $2, loads of The Sims content (new expansion kits just dropped), and even UNO (here are the new 50th anniversary sets) all the way to up to big-time AAA experiences like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — a game that really hasn’t seen very many discounts outside of these digital offers thus far. 

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War standard edition is now down to $44.99 shipped from the usual $60. Still listed at full price on Amazon, today’s offer is matching our previous digital deal and is among the lowest prices we have tracked since release. For more details about what to expect from Black Ops Cold War head over to our hands-on review and this breakdown of the season one content

Then dive into the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup, the new ‘Aliens meets Left 4 Dead’ survival shooter, the R.B.I. Baseball 21 first-look gameplay footage, and this leaked off-screen gameplay from the highly-anticipated Elden Ring

More on COD Black Ops Cold War:

Black Ops Cold War, the direct sequel to Call of Duty®: Black Ops, will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

