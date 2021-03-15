FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, Mario + Rabbids $18, much more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $50 $25

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the digital Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $25 with free email delivery. Regularly up at $50, this is as much as 50% off the going rate, matching our previous,  and among the lowest prices we have tracked. Physical copies are currently on sale but will cost you a bit more at $29.99 on Amazon. This collection combines Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel as well as loads of DLC content, “adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value.” These are great couch co-op titles and also include 4-player online multiplayer. Down below you’ll find deals on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bully, South Park Fractured but Whole, XCOM 2 Collection, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Apex Legends Chaos Theory Collection Event intros Heat Shields, ‘no fill’ matchmaking, more

Microsoft + Bethesda merger complete: Here’s what’s next for both companies

New Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG hits summer 2021

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

March Animal Crossing update: Mario, critters, and much more

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding k...
Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. cove...
TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more...
Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Am...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, St...
Amazon offers Under Armour Big Logo Sweatshirt for $27....
Save up to 48% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, mice, head...
STEM toy kits and Easter gifts on sale from $7 today at...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Osmo Easter sale now live at 30% off: STEM and coding kits for iPad/Fire Tablet from $21

From $21 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 15, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch Lite, more

Listen now
75% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tissot, more up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Flash Sale

+ free shipping Learn More
$50 off

Blueair’s 211+ Air Purifier with 540-sq. ft. coverage now $50 off at Amazon, more from $80

$250 Learn More
Save $135

TCL’s affordable 10/Pro smartphones are even more so from $175 (Save up to $135)

From $175 Learn More
40% off

Put a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi in your collection at a new Amazon all-time low: $12 (Reg. $20)

$12 Learn More
86% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case $2 (Save 86%), more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Eyes of Ara, Star Walk 2, Throne Quest, Lanota, more

FREE+ Learn More