Today’s best game deals: Borderlands Collection $25, Mario + Rabbids $18, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is offering the digital Borderlands Legendary Collection on Nintendo Switch for $25 with free email delivery. Regularly up at $50, this is as much as 50% off the going rate, matching our previous, and among the lowest prices we have tracked. Physical copies are currently on sale but will cost you a bit more at $29.99 on Amazon. This collection combines Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel as well as loads of DLC content, “adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value.” These are great couch co-op titles and also include 4-player online multiplayer. Down below you’ll find deals on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bully, South Park Fractured but Whole, XCOM 2 Collection, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo Switch Lite + $20 Amazon credit
- Nintendo Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- PlayStation Plus from $28.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Play At Home program: Ratchet & Clank FREE + more
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC $10 (Reg. $25)
- Bully PSN $9 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- inFAMOUS First Light $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock 2 Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock Infinite Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Arms 3 $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Prequels & Sequels sale up to 75% off
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $25 (Reg. $40+)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $25 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Xbox $12 (Reg. $40)
- Xbox Ubisoft Publisher sale at up to 75% off
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive $43.50 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Hades Switch physical pre-order $35
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
