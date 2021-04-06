Get ripped for the summer: PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Sets now $300 (Reg. $388+)

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $299.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $388 and fetching a bloated $600+ on Amazon, this set is now at least $88 off and at the lowest we can find. A perfect space-saving addition to your home gym, these dumbbells range from 2.5 to 50-pounds in 2.5-pound increments, supporting a wide-range of exercises and growing with you through your fitness journey. A simple selector pin is used to adjust the weight alongside a padded handle with wrist protection and convenient 12- x 6- x 6-inch form-factor. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers and ships with a 10-year PowerBlock warranty. More details below.

If the PowerBlock system is a bit overkill for you, take a look at the Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells. Starting from around $23 Prime shipped, they range from 10- to 50-pounds and carry 4+ star ratings from over 15,000 Amazon customers. While not nearly as organized or future-proof as the all-in-one system above, they will save you some cash and you could always just scoop up some heavier sizes down the line.

More on the PowerBlock Personal Trainer system:

The Personal Trainer Set is a hybrid set utilizing the weight stack from the Personal Set and the handles of the Elite Set. The Personal Trainer Set allows the user to achieve every 2.5 lb jump within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell. Pair of adjustable dumbbell weights for efficient, cost-effective strength training.

