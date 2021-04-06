TaoTronics Carbon Fiber Percussion Gun + 6 massage heads now $70 (Reg. $130)

TaoTronics World (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Carbon Fiber Percussion Massage Gun for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page $40 coupon and apply code KJCAB003 at checkout. Regularly $130, today’s offer is $60 or more than 45% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Designed for full-body muscle relief after workouts or long periods of inactivity, this one makes use of a 12mm amplitude to promote better circulation/blood flow. It houses 10 intensity levels (“from 1000 to 3200 strokes”), six different head shapes, and a 2600mAh battery that can last up to 10 hours per charge. This model also ships with a travel case and carries 4+ star ratings from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More deist below.

While today’s deal certainly well under the high-end Theragun models that fetch $399, there are some even more affordable options out there to consider. For example, the highly-rated Flyby F1Pro Deep Tissue Massage Gun sells for $60 at Amazon and carries solid ratings from nearly 10,000 customers. While it’s not quite as versatile and only lasts for about half the time per charge, a 4-hour runtime is likely more than enough for most massage sessions.

Here’s more details on the Apple Health-ready Theragun models and our ongoing Amazfit Band 5 fitness watch offer. We also spotted the PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Sets on sale this morning alongside everything else in our sports.fitness guide including Amazon’s latest Pure Protein bar event, this Callaway golf sale from $11.50, and these multi-tool deals from $9.

More on the TaoTronics Carbon Fiber Percussion Massage Gun:

FULL-BODY MUSCLE RELIEF: Soothe post-workout stiffness or revitalize muscles after long periods of inactivity; 12mm amplitude massage gun reaches deep into muscles to promote blood flow.

10 INTENSITY LEVELS and 6 REPLACEMENT HEADS: Use this muscle massage gun to customize your therapy technique to treat different muscles across the body with 10 intensity levels from 1000 to 3200 strokes and 6 replacement heads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!