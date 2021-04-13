Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $25, Switch Resident Evil sale from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. It is available at this price on PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X. While this one was a bit of a disappointment for some at launch, it will be worth a go at $25 for some folks. We have seen it in the $40 range as of late with today’s offer being among the lowest we have tracked. The base game includes Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor with other characters expanding the experience as DLC and the like. And remember, PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost, not unlike the Smart Delivery features on the Xbox side of things (more details on that stuff right here). Head below for more deals including a Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, Titanfall 2, Mortal Kombat XL, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New PlayStation Plus from $26 (Reg. up to $60)
- Nintendo unveils new Switch Lite console in blue
- Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale from $8
- Metro: Last Light Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Metro 2033 Redux Switch $10 (Reg. $25)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Xbox $3 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat XL PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Watch Dogs Legion from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Xbox $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Switch $10 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Xbox
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal PSN $24 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
