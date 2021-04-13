Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Avengers $25, Switch Resident Evil sale from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. It is available at this price on PS4/5 and Xbox One/Series X. While this one was a bit of a disappointment for some at launch, it will be worth a go at $25 for some folks. We have seen it in the $40 range as of late with today’s offer being among the lowest we have tracked. The base game includes Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor with other characters expanding the experience as DLC and the like. And remember, PS4 owners can upgrade to the PS5 version at no cost, not unlike the Smart Delivery features on the Xbox side of things (more details on that stuff right here). Head below for more deals including a Nintendo Switch Resident Evil sale, Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, Titanfall 2, Mortal Kombat XL, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!