Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charger $16 (Save 60%), more

Afrog (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers its LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charging Pad for $16.07 when code L33V8888 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This LED desk lamp elevates your workstation with five brightness modes alongside an adjustable design for getting just the right lighting. There’s also a 5W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port built right into the base for refueling your smartphone or earbuds. Over 8,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp Office Lamp with 5V2A Adapter to wall, Portable,Exactly what You are looking for25 brightess choices：5 lighting modes × 5 level brightness , Sensitive Touch ControlPowerfull charging：owning both USB Charging Port and Fast Wireless Charger（needs 5V/2A adapter,already Included )Free to sleep：30/60 minutes Auto off timer, free to sleep,no need to worry about turning offEye-caring Tech：No flicker lighting, desk lamp suitable for kid night bedroom reading
