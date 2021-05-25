FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charger $16 (Save 60%), more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessories
Save 60% From $14

Afrog (95% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers its LED Desk Lamp with 5W Qi Charging Pad for $16.07 when code L33V8888 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 60% in savings, beats the previous price cut by $10, and marks a new all-time low. This LED desk lamp elevates your workstation with five brightness modes alongside an adjustable design for getting just the right lighting. There’s also a 5W Qi pad and 2.4A USB-A port built right into the base for refueling your smartphone or earbuds. Over 8,400 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp Office Lamp with 5V2A Adapter to wall, Portable,Exactly what You are looking for25 brightess choices：5 lighting modes × 5 level brightness , Sensitive Touch ControlPowerfull charging：owning both USB Charging Port and Fast Wireless Charger（needs 5V/2A adapter,already Included )Free to sleep：30/60 minutes Auto off timer, free to sleep,no need to worry about turning offEye-caring Tech：No flicker lighting, desk lamp suitable for kid night bedroom reading

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add a 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bu...
Save 40% on ESR’s highly-rated MagSafe car or des...
More Memorial Day monitor deals from $150: Lenovo 34-in...
LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum with 80-min. dual-bat...
TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new Am...
Crucial’s MX500 2TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch Internal SSD...
Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000m...
Apple’s Smart Folio for previous-generation iPad ...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (24% off), more

From $11 Learn More
Save 37%

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 Apple Charging Station $31 (Save 50%), more

From $6 Learn More
40% off

Anker’s Qi pad-equipped wireless PowerCore 10000mAh power bank now at $22 (40% off)

$22 Learn More

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Order Now! Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable 3-pack $9 (Save 30), more

From $6 Learn More
$299 value

beyerdynamic’s CREATOR 24 bundle includes a USB microphone, headphones, more at $149

$149 Learn More
20% off

Add a 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs to the setup at under $13

$13 Learn More