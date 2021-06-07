FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney shop Pixar sale now live from $9: Collectibles, plushy toys, ornaments, and more

The official Disney shop is now hosting a notable Pixar sale with deep deals on toys, ornaments, collectibles, and clothing from $9. Shipping is free in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. A perfect chance to score some upcoming gifts or just to fill-out your Toy Story collection, there are interactive toy sets, remote control cars, figurines for your Disney shelf, kids’ games, and much more. Head below the fold for even more details on the Disney shop Pixar sale. 

Disney shop Pixar sale

There are plenty of notable deals for the kids in today’s Disney shop Pixar sale, but one standout would have to be the Toy Story 25th Anniversary Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max by QMx. This one is hard to get just a bout anywhere (it’ll cost you a bloated $67 at Walmart, for example) but directly from Disney and is now marked down from the usual $40 to $29. Rated 4+ stars, it makes for a wonderful Disney decor item that will look fantastic on the shelf. Measuring out at about 6-inches tall, it depicts Buzz carrying Woody through the clouds and was created as part of Toy Story’s 25th anniversary. 

Browse through the rest of the Disney shop Pixar sale right here for even more deals starting from $9

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the all-new Star Wars Funko POP! models and LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet kit. This retractible Lightsaber is certainly worth a look and here’s more details on the five all-new LEGO Star Wars sets due out this summer. 

More on the Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max:

Celebrate 25 years of friendship and fun with this playful décor inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story films. Rendered in fine detail by QMx, this figure of Buzz carrying Woody through the clouds will give your interior design a real lift.

