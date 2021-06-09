Score a highly-rated Chefman air fryer today at up to 50% off: 3.6-quart or XL 8-quart from $30

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find anywhere. These 1-day offers have been your best bet for side-stepping fill price listings on dedicated air fryers, and today’s deals are no exception. This one is among the highest-rated options we have featured and comes with an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), the cool-touch housing, and the coveted dishwasher-safe frying basket. It also has a built-in timer so you never overcook anything and carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon is also matching Best Buy’s Deal of the Day on the 8-quart Chefman XL Digital Air Fryer at $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model tends to go for closer to $100 at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. The stainless steel exterior is joined by four preset meal functions for fries, chicken, meat, and fish as well as an extra-large 8-quart frying basket. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find deals on Keurig’s K-Elite Coffee Maker for today only, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light, and Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker. We also still have Anova’s Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro at $200 off alongside these Father’s Day cocktail set deals and Instant Pot’s Ace Plus cooking blender.

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 200-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

SPACE SAVING BASKET: A sleek, rounded shape and matte black finish earns this air fryer a prime spot on countertops- all while remaining compact and easy to store. The 2-in-1 tank & basket allows for maximum capacity with a small footprint, saving space on your counter and in your cabinet; perfect for any small kitchen, dorm, office, RV trips, and more!

