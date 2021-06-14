Best E3 2021 game deals: Outer Worlds, Amazon B2G1 FREE, Star Wars Squadrons, more

In today’s best game deals, hot on the heels of the sequel reveal at E3 2021, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. This single-player first-person sci-fi RPG pulls ideas from the Fallout series (and is made by the former developers). It takes place on various space colonies with a player-driven story, different factions to deal with, and more in true Obsidian fashion. “In the outer worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to halcyon…only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including an Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion, Star Wars: Squadrons, XCOM 2 Switch Collection, Godfall, Mafia Definitive Edition, Rainbow Six Siege, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Show
- NEW E3 2021 Square Enix Show
- NEW E3 2021 PC Gaming Show
- NEW E3 2021 Gearbox Show
- E3 2021 Summer Game Fest: Elden Ring, Among Us, more
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- Star Wars: Squadrons $15 (Reg. $40)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Godfall: Ascended Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Biomutant $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Far Cry New Dawn PSN $25 (Reg. $40)
- PSN Double Discounts Sale: Extra 33% off with PS Plus
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console
Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more
