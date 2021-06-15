Best E3 2021 game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, BioShock Collection $20, more

In today’s best game deals, ahead of today’s big Nintendo E3 2021 presentation, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a $20 price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you, or someone you know that owns a Switch, don’t have this one yet, you should and now’s your chance. We could very well be getting taste of the Breath of the Wild sequel that was teased previously during today’s E3 showcase, and you’ll want to make sure you have experienced this gem well before it hits. We also just saw Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console go on sale and you’ll find more of the best E3 2021 game deals down below the fold.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW E3 2021 Razer Show
- NEW E3 2021 Capcom Show
- E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Show
- E3 2021 Square Enix Show
- E3 2021 PC Gaming Show
- E3 2021 Gearbox Show
- E3 2021 Summer Game Fest
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- E3 2021 schedule and show start times
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Story eShop $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- Star Wars: Squadrons $15 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Godfall: Ascended Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Biomutant $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- PSN Double Discounts Sale: Extra 33% off with PS Plus
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Disco Elysium The Final Cut PSN $28 (Reg. $40)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $50+)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
