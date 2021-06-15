FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best E3 2021 game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, BioShock Collection $20, more

Reg. $60 $40

In today’s best game deals, ahead of today’s big Nintendo E3 2021 presentation, Amazon is now offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at $39.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $60, this is a $20 price drop on one of the best games ever made. If you, or someone you know that owns a Switch, don’t have this one yet, you should and now’s your chance. We could very well be getting  taste of the Breath of the Wild sequel that was teased previously during today’s E3 showcase, and you’ll want to make sure you have experienced this gem well before it hits. We also just saw Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console go on sale and you’ll find more of the best E3 2021 game deals down below the fold. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

