Smartphone Accessories: Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim USB-C Charger $39, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger with a 45W USB-C Port for $39.09 shipped. Down from its $46 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Featuring a 45W USB-C output as well as three USB-A that share 20W of power, this charger is great for keeping all of your devices topped off. It can easily handle recharging your MacBook as well as iPhone and Apple Watch, with a port leftover for an additional device if needed. Plus, it’s ultra-compact, meaning it won’t take up extra room in your laptop bag when traveling. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers—without compromising power.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!