Welcome to day 3 of the world’s biggest gaming event and the Capcom E3 2021 presentation. Yesterday we caught the PC gaming show as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy title in the Square Enix showcase and the massive 90-minute long Xbox and Bethesda event. Before that we saw Ubisoft take the stage just after our first good look at Elden Ring, but it’s now time to hear what Capcom has brought to the virtual show floor this year. Head below to watch the Capcom E3 2021 presentation.

Capcom E3 2021 Showcase:

Today’s Capcom E3 2021 presentation marks the fist time the legendary game publisher/developer will host its own event, as opposed to lending its beloved franchises to the console platform holders. It sounds like we will be getting a short but jam-packed 25-minutes of updates from Capcom today and hopefully we get some fun surprises.

We are expecting to see some Resident Evil Village content, updates on the Switch title Monster Hunter Rise alongside Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and almost certainly some of the recently localized Great Ace Attorney.

The whole things kicks of at 5:30 p.m. ET and you can watch it all on the official E3 YouTube channel or down below:

Join us for the Capcom showcase at E3 2021 for news on our latest games lineup

Updating…full-res footage will be added to this post once available.

Resident Evil Village’s producer took the (virtual) stage with a special message for fans of the series alongside a post-release trailer. RE: Verse multiplayer mode will go live next month on all platforms.

New Village DLC is on the way, but we didn’t get a look at it.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

A new story trailer with some new gameplay footage is on tap today. Plus FREE “title updates” — Palamute (from the new Rise title) + trial version available June 25 (progress carries over to full release) + new amiibo.

It’s said that a beat of Razewing Ratha’s wings can bring about waves of destruction… but you have the power of kinship! Cast aside any doubt and fulfill your destiny! First #MHStories2 free update brings the Palamute from #MHRise on July 15! Start your journey early on Nintendo Switch with the Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Trial Ver., available June 25th, and take your story progress into the full game, when it launches July 9th!

Monster Huner Rise

We’ve got more #MHRise content on the horizon! Get the Tsukino Palico Layered set from #MHStories2 on June 18 and even more Event Quests and fun Rewards rolling out starting June 24 with Ver 3.1

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes titles previously unreleased in the US: Available July 27, 2021 with 10 new cases + new gameplay mechanics — Dance of Deduction and Summation Examination.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles arrives on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam PC on July 27, 2021! In this new trailer from E32021, the Capcom USA team walks you through both familiar gameplay mechanics as well as new features of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, including investigating crime scenes with the Dance of Deduction and persuading the jury with Summation Examination!

Capcom eSports

We are getting some Capcom eSports updates to cap the show off today. Competitive Street Fighter V and more.

Outside of the Capcom E3 2021 Showcase, here’s are some details on the upcoming Microsoft Summer Game Fest Demo event with over 40 Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S titles to play for FREE as well as the rest of this year’s E3 2021 schedule right here.

More E3 2021:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!