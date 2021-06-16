FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
30% off $42

In today’s best game deals, after seeing a big-time Nintendo eShop E3 2021 sale yesterday, we are also now tracking some great Switch game deals on Amazon including Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now matched on the eShop, the rarely discounted title is now 30% off and at the lowest we can find. This tactile role playing game has players freely roaming the Garreg Mach Monastery in between turn-based, strategic battles and aligning themselves with one of three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer. Just be sure to browse through the Nintendo E3 sale and everything it revealed at yesterday’s showcase including Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, and much more. Head below for more E3 2021 game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Dead Cells, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console

Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more

