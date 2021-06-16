Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem TH, Untitled Goose, Cuphead, Mario, much more

In today’s best game deals, after seeing a big-time Nintendo eShop E3 2021 sale yesterday, we are also now tracking some great Switch game deals on Amazon including Fire Emblem: Three Houses for $41.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now matched on the eShop, the rarely discounted title is now 30% off and at the lowest we can find. This tactile role playing game has players freely roaming the Garreg Mach Monastery in between turn-based, strategic battles and aligning themselves with one of three houses: The Black Eagles, The Blue Lions, and The Golden Deer. Just be sure to browse through the Nintendo E3 sale and everything it revealed at yesterday’s showcase including Zelda Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid Dread, and much more. Head below for more E3 2021 game deals including Untitled Goose Game, Cuphead, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Dead Cells, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW E3 2021 Nintendo Show
- NEW Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda
- E3 2021 Razer Show
- E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Show
- E3 2021 Square Enix Show
- E3 2021 Summer Game Fest
- Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale
- Battlefield 2042 now unveiled: trailer, dynamic events, more
- June’s PlayStation Plus FREE games
Today’s best game deals:
- Untitled Goose Game Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Switch $24 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Or Gold Edition$15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dead Cells Switch $15 (Reg. $25)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hollow Knight Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Game & Watch: Legend of Zelda pre-order $50
- Plus more details here
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Plus Zelda Shield Socks and Keychain
- Target Nintendo Switch pre-order Buy 2 Get 1 FREE
- Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, WarioWare, more
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush pre-order $60
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass $26 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE game promotion
- Biomutant $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Switch Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Gears Tactics $20 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Rare Replay Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Apex Legends Amazon DLC sale from $14 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection $35.50 (Reg. $55)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $22+)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Ghostrunner PlayStation 5 pre-order $30
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22
Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month
Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon
Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now
New details on hand crank-equipped Playdate gaming console
Nintendo confirms E3 showcase with over 40 minutes of upcoming Switch titles + more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!