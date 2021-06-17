FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Overcooked 2 and more are now FREE on PC via Epic Games Store

It’s time for the Epic Games Store weekly no-cost PC game downloads including Overcooked 2 for free and Hell is Other Demons. From now through June 24, 2021, anyone with an Epic Games Store account (free to sign-up) can claim Overcooked 2 and the action platformer/shooter, Hell is Other Demons, completely free of charge. Overcooked is for Windows only and Hell is Other Demons runs on both Microsoft’s OS and on the Mac. Head below for more details. 

As per usual with the Epic Games Store weekly freebies, there are no strings attached here on either title, just free downloads. These are the full versions of both games and you’ll get to keep them in your library. 

Just be sure to check out our coverage of xCloud coming to Xbox One, the new Monoprice Zero-G monitor, and all of the major announcements Razer made at this year's E3 2021 showcase

Overcooked returns with a brand-new helping of chaotic cooking action! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players. Hold onto your aprons … it’s time to save the world (again!). You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish. Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread!. Journey across a brand new overworld map by land, sea and air. Get cooking in new themes ranging from sushi restaurants, magic schools, mines and even alien planets!

