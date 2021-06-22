Amazon Prime Day Best of Fashion: Under Armour, Levi’s, Nike, Ray-Ban, more

Today’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Deals and there are still a ton of great markdowns to take advantage of. Discounts have been applied to everything from footwear, jeans, and athletic wear from top brands including Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, and even Nike with it’s own Prime Day sale. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe for summer or stock-up on essentials, now is the perfect time to do so. You will definitely want to head below the jump where you will find a convenient list of all of the best fashion deals to score this Amazon Prime Day 2021.

One of the most notable deals in fashion during Amazon’s Prime Day is the Under Armour Men’s Charged Bandit 6 Running Shoe from $54 shipped. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at up to $90 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is great for workouts or training sessions alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another standout deal is the Amazon Levi’s Prime Day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off best-selling denim. If you’re looking to update your denim the men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans are a must-have. They’re currently marked down from $42 shipped and originally sold for $70. Today’s rate is also the lowest price we’ve seen this year. There are several different wash options to choose from and these jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort. With nearly 10,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Best of Fashion Amazon Prime include:

