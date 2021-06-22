FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Prime Day Best of Fashion: Under Armour, Levi’s, Nike, Ray-Ban, more

-
FashionPrime Day 2021

Today’s the last day of Amazon’s Prime Deals and there are still a ton of great markdowns to take advantage of. Discounts have been applied to everything from footwear, jeans, and athletic wear from top brands including Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Ray-Ban, Levi’s, and even Nike with it’s own Prime Day sale. If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe for summer or stock-up on essentials, now is the perfect time to do so. You will definitely want to head below the jump where you will find a convenient list of all of the best fashion deals to score this Amazon Prime Day 2021.

One of the most notable deals in fashion during Amazon’s Prime Day is the Under Armour Men’s Charged Bandit 6 Running Shoe from $54 shipped. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at up to $90 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is great for workouts or training sessions alike. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers.

Another standout deal is the Amazon Levi’s Prime Day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 55% off best-selling denim. If you’re looking to update your denim the men’s 541 Athletic Fit Jeans are a must-have. They’re currently marked down from $42 shipped and originally sold for $70. Today’s rate is also the lowest price we’ve seen this year. There are several different wash options to choose from and these jeans are infused with stretch for added comfort. With nearly 10,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.6/5 stars

The Best of Fashion Amazon Prime include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Prime Day 2021

About the Author

BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and ...
Prime Day multivitamins and supplements from $8.50: Sma...
August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge hits new low of $86 ...
Versanora Creativo Mid-Century Desk hits Amazon low of ...
SimpliSafe wireless security systems see new 1-year low...
Prime Day mirrorless camera deals offer up to $750 off ...
Amazon offers Reebok shoes and apparel up to 40% off fr...
Bose ANC Wireless headphones 700 see $150 cut to new lo...
Show More Comments

Related

Prime Day savings

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, much more

Shop now! Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s Under Armour Sale offers gear from $9 Prime shipped: t-shirts, shorts, more

from $9 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

from $12 Learn More
25% off

Ray-Ban sunglasses Prime Deals offers deals up to 25% off best-selling styles

From $77 Learn More
50% off

Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + extra 20% off for members

+ 20% off Learn More
65% off

Amazon Prime Day offers Columbia gear up to 65% off from just $13 Prime shipped

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $85

Colgate’s hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit will have your smile summer-ready for $55 (Reg. $85)

$55 Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale offers Cole Haan, Nike, adidas, Under Armour from $7

From $7 Learn More