Final Prime Day monitor markdowns: LG 4K $280, USB-C UltraWide $190, more

-
Save $100 From $190

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 4K Monitor (27UL500-W) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Looking to take productivity to the next level? If so, picking up a new display could do the trick. This sleek LG solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a crips, 4K resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming with this display. Two HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition DisplayPort and AUX connections. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $190.

More monitors on sale:

Don’t forget that we still have another roundup of monitor discounts from $170. And no matter which display you land on, Twelve South Curve Riser is ready to stylishly bring it up to eye level at under $61. Other notable deals worth checking out include these Logitech LIGHTSPEED gaming mice at up to 33% off alongside X Rocker’s Mammoth gaming chair at $140. Finally, be sure to peek at our Prime Day hub to make sure you haven’t missed any steep discounts.

LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

  • 27 inches UHD (3840 X 2160) IPS display
  • SRGB 98 percent color gamut.Viewing Angle:178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
  • Radeon free sync technology
  • HDR10 Compatible. Dimensions without stand (WxHxD)-24.5 x 14.6 x 2.9 inches
  • On Screen Control; Brightness:300cd (typ) 240cd (Min)

