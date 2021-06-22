Final Prime Day monitor markdowns: LG 4K $280, USB-C UltraWide $190, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 4K Monitor (27UL500-W) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Looking to take productivity to the next level? If so, picking up a new display could do the trick. This sleek LG solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a crips, 4K resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming with this display. Two HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition DisplayPort and AUX connections. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $190.
More monitors on sale:
- Acer Predator 27-inch 144Hz: $420 (Reg. $500)
- ViewSonic 34-inch UltraWide 1440p: $320 (Reg. $420)
- ASUS 27-inch 1080p 144Hz: $230 (Reg. $290)
- LG Ergo 27-inch 1440p USB-C: $350 (Reg. $400)
- BenQ 27-inch 4K USB-C: $410 (Reg. $490)
- LG 29-inch UltraWide 1080p USB-C: $190 (Reg. $235)
- Acer 31.5-inch 1440p 144Hz Curved: $300 (Reg. $360)
- View all…
LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:
- 27 inches UHD (3840 X 2160) IPS display
- SRGB 98 percent color gamut.Viewing Angle:178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
- Radeon free sync technology
- HDR10 Compatible. Dimensions without stand (WxHxD)-24.5 x 14.6 x 2.9 inches
- On Screen Control; Brightness:300cd (typ) 240cd (Min)
