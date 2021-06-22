Final Prime Day monitor markdowns: LG 4K $280, USB-C UltraWide $190, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch 4K Monitor (27UL500-W) for $279.99 shipped. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Looking to take productivity to the next level? If so, picking up a new display could do the trick. This sleek LG solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a crips, 4K resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. AMD FreeSync technology is also onboard, making this a solid pick that’s ready to reduce tearing while gaming with this display. Two HDMI inputs can be found along the back in addition DisplayPort and AUX connections. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $190.

More monitors on sale:

LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

27 inches UHD (3840 X 2160) IPS display

SRGB 98 percent color gamut.Viewing Angle:178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Radeon free sync technology

HDR10 Compatible. Dimensions without stand (WxHxD)-24.5 x 14.6 x 2.9 inches

On Screen Control; Brightness:300cd (typ) 240cd (Min)

