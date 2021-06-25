FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Bloodstained, Bloons TD 6, Data Defense, Agent A, more

We are now ready to gather all of the day’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps into one convenient collection for you. But in case you missed it, this afternoon’s price drops are now joining what could only be described as one of the biggest Android game sales of the year, and most of those deals are still live right here. You’ll find all of the best Android hardware offers live in in our deal hub, but for now let’s look at the best of Friday’s app deals from Google Play. Highlights include Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Bloons TD 6, Data Defense, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $280 that now joins ongoing offers on Google’s Pixel 3 and Microsoft’s Surface Duo. Our ongoing Google Nest Thermostat offers can be found in our Google deal hub alongside a new all-time low on its Nest Wifi Router and Point system and the new Pixel Buds A-Series. Google is also getting in on the accessory side of things with this deal on its official 10W Qi charger, but you’ll also find some great Belkin BoostCharge deals from $18 and a fresh new Anker sale at Amazon from $11 as well. Hit up today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more. 

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI $10, Mario Golf Super Rush $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bloodstained Ritual of the Night:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – New DLC “Character Pack: Bloodless” and “Boss Revenge Mode” coming! The epic fight is about to start! Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is the FULL game experience, a Gothic, exploration-focused side-scrolling action RPG by Koji Igarashi, packing all of the best features you’ve come to know and love from the Metroidvania genre into a single, content-packed game.

