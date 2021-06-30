FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Mario Odyssey $38, Cuphead $14, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Persona 5 Strikers on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it still fetches on PSN, today’s offer is $20 off the going rate and the best we can find. This is matching the all-time low on PlayStation and within $7 or so on Switch. Join the Phantom Thieves as they head out on an epic road trip across Japan right before “a distorted reality emerges.” In this all-new story for the franchise, players will set out to “reveal the truth and redeem the hearts of those imprisoned at the center of the crisis.” But there are plenty more notable game deals below including Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, Cuphead, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Looks like Sony just purchased Bluepoint Games to fuel your Metal Gear Solid remake dreams

Madden NFL 22 launches August 20 with all-new Dynamic Gameplay features, more

Microsoft relaunches Xbox Design Lab: Latest model gamepads, new creation elements, more

Battlefield 2042: dynamic events, 128-player matches, more available October 22

Arcade1Up now set to re-release the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet next month

Palia looks like the MMO sim that we all need to play, entering pre-alpha soon

Hori unleashes Dual Charger for DualSense and more; pre-order now

