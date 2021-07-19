FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put a Microsoft Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller in your Xbox arsenal for $159 today

-
GameStopMicrosoft
Reg. $180 $159

GameStop is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Black Series 2 Wireless Controller for $159 shipped. Price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $180 at Microsoft, and currently $179 via Amazon, this is more than $20 off the regular going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ready for your Xbox consoles and Windows PC setup, this is Microsoft’s pro-level controller with interchangeable thumbsticks and paddle shapes (thumbstick-adjustment tool included) as well as “limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.” The rechargeable battery system supports up to 40-hours of continuous gameplay alongside the included carrying case and switchable D-pad options. “Fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.” Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about what it has in-store via our hands-on video review. Additional details below. 

If you don’t need al of the pro features on the Elite Series 2, you can score the latest model standard edition Microsoft Xbox controllers from $59 shipped on Amazon. Otherwise, just scoop up a PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced gamepad with LED control from $40 for couch co-op and the like. 

Here’s our coverage of the new Space Jam Xbox gamepads as well as our hands-on video review for the A New Legacy – The Game themed controllers. Just before the new Designed for Xbox monitors debuted, Microsoft relaunched the Xbox Design Lab program so you can create your own version of the latest-generation gamepads for your Xbox Series X|S setup. And here are all of today’s best game deals

More on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller:

Play like a pro with the world’s most advanced controller. Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.

