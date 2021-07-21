Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Disgaea 1 Complete, Dr. Seuss titles, and more

It’s now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw notable price drops on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases and the Powerbeats Pro to sit alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now, it’s all about the apps and Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Disgaea 1 Complete, Horton Hears a Who!, The Lorax (plus loads more Dr. Seuss apps), VOLT Synth, Animation Creator, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disgaea 1 Complete: $16 (Reg. $33)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $5)

Plus more Dr. Seuss app deals here…

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: FiveNotes: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Disgaea 1 Complete:

The story takes place two years after the death of King Krichevskoy, the ruler of the Netherworld. His son Laharl slept for two full years, unaware of his father’s death, while demons fought for supremacy over the Netherworld. With the help of his vassal Etna and her underlings, the egocentric, megalomaniac Prince Laharl fights his way to become the next king.

