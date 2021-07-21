FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Disgaea 1 Complete, Dr. Seuss titles, and more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw notable price drops on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases and the Powerbeats Pro to sit alongside everything else in our Apple deal hub. But for now, it’s all about the apps and Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights from today’s collection include titles like Disgaea 1 Complete, Horton Hears a Who!, The Lorax (plus loads more Dr. Seuss apps), VOLT Synth, Animation Creator, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Birdie for Twitter: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disgaea 1 Complete: $16 (Reg. $33)

iOS Universal: Dr. Seuss’s ABC – Read & Learn: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Horton Hears a Who!: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Lorax by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Cat in the Hat Comes Back: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hop on Pop by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $5)

Plus more Dr. Seuss app deals here

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80+)

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, COD Black Ops Cold War $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: The Chronos Principle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PDF Reader Pro Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Apollo: Immersive illumination: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: FiveNotes: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Disgaea 1 Complete:

The story takes place two years after the death of King Krichevskoy, the ruler of the Netherworld. His son Laharl slept for two full years, unaware of his father’s death, while demons fought for supremacy over the Netherworld. With the help of his vassal Etna and her underlings, the egocentric, megalomaniac Prince Laharl fights his way to become the next king.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10,...
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim...
Best Android app deals of the day: Manual Camera DSLR, ...
Pandemic is a unique board game that takes just 45 minu...
Run Windows on your Mac for a year with Parallels Deskt...
Switch Online members can give Among Us a try for FREE ...
Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 ...
Official Halo Encyclopedia and art books start from $36...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Harvey’s New Eyes, Duet Display, Causality, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

From $6 Learn More
New lows

Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls to new low at $500 off, more from $580

From $580 Learn More
$978 value

Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel Buds + a $100 GC ($978 value)

$696 Learn More
30% off

Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance from $12

+ 40% off Learn More
50% off

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10, COD Black Ops Cold War $30, more

$10 Learn More
Orig. $169

ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

$130 Learn More
Save $200

Save on Anker portable projectors, HomeKit cameras, and more from $11

From $11 Learn More