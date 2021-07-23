FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plug 2-pack, bulbs, dimmer switches, more

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
40% off From $10

We are now tracking a host of deals on TP-Link’s Kasa smart home gear from $10. Amazon is now offering the latest-generation 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Ultra Mini 15A Smart Plugs for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Use code 5KASAMINI at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $17, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. With no hub-required here, this 2-pack is great way to add some intelligence to your outlets or to expand your existing smart home setup. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa setups for voice control over whatever you have plugged in to them, you can also use the Kasa app and your smartphone as well as set schedules and timers to save on energy bills and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals below. 

More TP-Link smart home gear deals:

We also just spotted a range of smart LIFX lighting and smart home gear with deals starting from $25 right here. Then go dive into our constantly updated smart home hub for additional deals including this WeMo Outdoor Smart Plug, the brand new Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor, and our coverage of the all-new Nokia Smart Lighting lineup

  • Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
  • Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kase app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy
  • Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at ...
Franklin’s Mini Over Door Basketball Hoop just hi...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling microfiber cleaning clot...
This 22-pc. Cuisinart Complete Cookware Set with utensi...
Logitech G923 Xbox racing wheel/pedals + shifter prep y...
Save up to 20% on LIFX HomeKit addressable lightstrips,...
Jabra 85t Wireless Earbuds matching Amazon low at $170 ...
Smartphone Accessories: Nulaxy Folding Stand $7 (Save 3...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $25

TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch with dimming, Alexa drops to $16.50 (Reg. $25)

$16.50 Learn More
33% off

TP-Link Kasa Color Changing Smart Bulbs with Alexa/Assistant now start from $10 (33% off)

From $10 Learn More
40% off

These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 each today: 4-pack for $15.50 (40% off)

$15.50 Learn More
56% off

Expand your smart home with this Wi-Fi dimmer 3-way switch kit at under $20 (Save 56%)

Under $20 Learn More
Save 38%

TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa smart camera expands your Alexa/Assistant setup at $32 (Save 38%)

$32 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $22 (Save 35%), more

From $6 Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands see rare discounts at up to 40% off from $29

From $29 Learn More