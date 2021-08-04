Hasbro’s new life-sized Black Series Mandalorian Helmet sees first discount to $111

$111

After going up for pre-order last winter amid the second season of the hit Disney+ series, we’re now tracking the very first discount on the new Mandalorian Black Series Helmet. Now that it’s officially available, over at Amazon you can currently bring home the recent release for $110.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re looking at the very first price cut of any kind on the latest prop replica from the Star Wars universe and a new all-time low. Arriving with the same attention to detail we’ve come to expect from Hasbro’s Black Series, its new Mandalorian helmet sports a chromed Beskar look complete with a padded interior and some electronic functionality. So whether you’re picking this up for your own collection, or to let the little one get in on the bounty hunting, there’s plenty of authentic action to enjoy. Over 185 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d rather bring some action from The Mandalorian to your collection in a more compact package, it’s hard to go wrong with these LEGO BrickHeadz themed around the series. Alongside getting Mando himself, the 295-piece set also assembles a brick-built version of Grogu. At $16, it’s also a more affordable alternative, which we found makes for a great build in our hands-on review.

For even more collectibles inspired by The Mandalorian, be sure to check out our recent hands-on reviews with the new LEGO Imperial Light Cruiser. Not to mention, our in-depth look at the latest brick-built Slave 1 from the LEGO Group. And speaking of Boba Fett, the Black Series recently saw a new version of the iconic bounty hunter’s helmet themed around his more recent Star Wars appearance.

Mandalorian Black Series Helmet features:

Fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions from a galaxy far, far away with electronic helmets from The Black Series! With exquisite features and premium deco, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Experience the excitement and action of Star Wars with the Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet!

