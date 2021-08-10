Best Android app deals of the day: Drink Water Reminder Pro, Alpha Backup Pro, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals. You’ll find new deals waiting for you in our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs, but for now it’s all about the Google Play software deals. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Drink Water Reminder Pro, Earthlings Beware!, Night Shift Pro, Alpha Backup Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by an Acer Gold Box event with deep price drops on Chromebooks, 165Hz monitors, and accessories from $20. Now joining our ongoing Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone and Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G price drops, we are now tracking Nokia’s affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone down at $180 for a 29% discount. Alongside today’s Fossil Back to School Flash Sale, our Google deal hub has some new deals waiting like this Nest Wifi Router system offer with Assistant built-in at a new low of $260. Just make sure you check out this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $35, Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Drink Water Reminder:

Drink Water Reminder – Hydration and Water Tracker is an optimal water drinking reminder, which will help you keep fit and stay hydrated every day while improving your water diet and providing health benefits. Drink water app will track daily water intake using a single tap water logging. It prevents dehydration by reminding you when you forget to drink water, so you never get thirsty. Would you like to experience a natural H2O body cleanse and have a healthy skin and healthy nails in a natural way, while getting free kidney stone prevention and diabetes prevention?

