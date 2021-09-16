Best Android app deals of the day: Car Launcher Pro, Codex of Victory, and more

All of Thursday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Head over to our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for all of today’s most notable price drops on Android-friendly hardware, then come right back here for the best Google Play software deals. Our collection is headlined by Car Launcher Pro, Codex of Victory, Hexologic, Car Costs Complete, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing offers on the  the TCL 10L 256GB and Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra 5G handsets, today we spotted OnePlus 9 with three Hasselblad-backed cameras at low of $646. Alongside all of the other offers in our fitness tracker guide, you’ll find Amazfit’s Bip S wearable down at a new low of $40. On the accessory side of things, we are now tracking all-time lows on SanDisk 1TB microSD cards as well as its 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive, but you’ll also find the rest of today’s best add-on offers in this morning’s roundup right here

Today’s best game deals: Doom Collection from $11, Monster Hunter Rise $45, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Car Launcher Pro:

We present you Launcher which was specially created for use in the car. You can use this program as on phone, a pad and on the radio tape recorder on a basis the android.We combined not only convenient start of programs, but also the onboard computer with convenient count of the passable distance or the different periods (for this function to work, you must grant permission to receive GPS data in the background).

