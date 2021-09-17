Survivor’s eco-conscious, all-terrain ready iPhone 13 cases arrive with military protection

The gear for Apple’s latest handsets just keeps on coming, and now it’s time for the Survivor iPhone 13 cases. Survivor – a sister brand alondside Incipio and Coach – has now unleashed its iPhone 13 designs with MagSafe, military protection, and even some affordable clear options to show off Apple’s new iPhone colorways. The brand’s robust, protective cases are among the best in class, especially in this price range, and are now available for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Head below for a closer look.

Survivor iPhone 13 case lineup

The new Survivor iPhone 13 cases “exceed” military standards (MIL-STD-810G) with a full 20-foot drop protection on the All-Terrain Earth model and up to 14 feet on the Endurance. The flagship All-Terrain Earth also works with 5G and is MagSafe charging compatible with a textured, tactile grip on the sides and back as well as antimicrobial protection that “eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria and germs.” You’ll find that some of the lineup here features recycled and sustainable builds alongside camera protection and more as well.

Here’s a breakdown and more information on the new Survivor iPhone 13 cases:

Survivor All-Terrain Earth – rugged protection from $50

The new All-Terrain Earth case is crafted from a blend of majority sustainable materials and features the best protection in Survivor’s history, defending against drops up to 20-feet. Four protective layers and Survivor’s legacy parametric geometric pattern combine with raised edge screen and camera protection to defend against whatever life throws your way. Despite this rugged protection, All-Terrain Earth maintains a slim design that’s 50% thinner than competitors.

Survivor iPhone 13 Classic Cases:

Survivor Endurance and Endurance for MagSafe from $40

Survivor Strong from $30

Survivor Clear from $20

Designed to meet or exceed Military Standards (MIL-STD-810G), the Survivor Strong, Clear, Endurance and Endurance for MagSafe cases are equipped with up to 14-feet of drop protection and made with almost completely recycled materials. Each case features enhanced textured grip for a strong hold, and industry-leading raised edge bezels for screen protection. Additionally, each case is 5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatible.

We just took a closer look at the now live LifeProof options and you'll find plenty more in our giant roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.

