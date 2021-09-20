DODOcase iPhone 13 collection now live: custom case designer, leather wallets, more

The DODOcase iPhone 13 case collection is now available for purchase on the brand’s official site. Among our favorite mid to high-end Apple accessory makers, the tried, tested, and true DODOcase iPhone case collection has now been reworked for the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max with pricing starting from $45. That includes the brand’s Durable Wallet and Shockproof CardCase as well as its Lorna Wallet, All-Leather Angle Viewer, and even the custom-made options. Head below for a closer look at the new DODOcase iPhone 13 case collection.

New DODOcase iPhone 13 case collection

The new DODOCase iPhone 13 case collection has arrived for Apple’s latest handsets with the usual attention to detail, premium leathers/textiles, and high-quality craftsmanship. While you won’t find MagSafe wireless charging available across the entire lineup (as noted below), the brand’s online customizer is now ready to handle iPhone 13 models:

The DODOcase online editor allows folks to build their very own custom iPhone 13 case with a broad range of exterior colors and patterns as well as custom leather bindings, optional credit card pockets, elastic closures, and even some bespoke monogramming if you so choose. You’ll find the custom iPhone 13 case editor right here with additional details on the entire lineup down below.

DODOcase Durable Wallet $50

Combining timeless fashion with modern function, the iPhone sleeve wallet is made from rugged waxed canvas and soft leather on the exterior, with a colorful cotton interior for a pop of color. The iPhone wallet sleeve provides a snug fit to protect and hold the device, while the two leather pockets hold cash and cards.

Shockproof CardCase $45

The traditional brown and black leathers fit seamlessly into a recess in the tray giving it a smooth, clean look. The oil tanned antique leathers are a touch thicker and stand up just above the recess in the case. The thicker leather gives the case a subtle yet rugged ready to take on the world look. Wireless charging compatible depending on number of credit cards in case.

Lorna iPhone Wallet Case $75

With two inside panel pockets and a third larger pocket behind them (larger Plus and Max models version has three inside panel pockets), the Lorna wallet case fits everything you need including credit cards, ID, cash, business cards, and receipts. Not compatible with MagSafe Charger.

All-Leather Angle View $65

All-Leather Angle View cases are crafted featuring a premium leather spine and a complimentary colored leather cover. The back panel is reinforced with Tyvek to help protect your iPhone and give that hinge long lasting durability. The elastic closure doubles to hold the case closed as well as to hold it in the horizontal viewing position. Facetime and watching videos on your iPhone has never been so easy. Not compatible with the MagSafe Charger.

Custom iPhone 13 Case from $55

Thousands of different combinations. Multiple leather colors. Sophisticated. Stylish. Custom. Design your iPhone case exactly the way you want it. Book-style exterior handcrafted with high-quality fabric and four color options of our premium Pergamena leather spines.

Once you have browsed through the new DODOcase iPhone 13 collection, head over to our master list containing all of the best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase as well as the new OtterBox and LifeProof lineups we just recently featured. Plus, you’ll find even more new iPhone 13 gear in the list below:

