ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off from $5: Cloud soft, clear, more

The new ESR iPhone 13 cases were some of the first out of the gate after Apple’s keynote presentation. Arriving with MagSafe-ready designs and some particularly affordable price tags, they easily made it into our roundup of the best out there and everything just got even more affordable at Amazon with deals from $5. Authorized ESR seller, BDCollection US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months), via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of the new ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors with item-specific discount codes. You’ll find all of the details down below.

ESR iPhone 13 case deals:

Cloud Soft Silicone Case in Black $5.50 (Reg. $14) Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code AT6MEIMX

(Reg. $14) Air Armor Case in Clear $5 (Reg. $13) Clip on-page 20% coupon and use code Z583ZYLQ

(Reg. $13) 3-pack Tempered-Glass Screen Protector $9.50 (Reg. $13) Using code KEO74HEM

(Reg. $13)

ESR iPhone 13 Pro deals:

ESR iPhone 13 Pro Max deals:

Cloud Soft Silicone Case in black $8 (Reg. $16) Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code 46SN5JG3

(Reg. $16) 3-pack Tempered-Glass Screen Protector $9 (Reg. $13) Clip on-page $3 coupon and use code KEO74HEM

(Reg. $13)

You can learn more about the ESR iPhone 13 case lineup in our launch coverage, plus there are loads more where those came from in our master roundup right here. You’ll also want to hit up our feature piece on the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13 and dive into even more coverage below:

More on the ESR Cloud Soft Case:

Soft and Grippy: silky liquid silicone gives your iPhone 13 a secure grip and resists fingerprints and scratches for a clean stylish look

Premium Protection: soft microfiber lining keeps your iPhone 13 scratch free while shock-absorbing corners protect against drops and dings

Screen and Camera Protection: raised edges and Camera Guard lens frame protect your iPhone 13’s screen and camera from scratches and scuffs

