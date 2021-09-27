ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors up to 50% off from $5: Cloud soft, clear, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesESR
50% off From $5

The new ESR iPhone 13 cases were some of the first out of the gate after Apple’s keynote presentation. Arriving with MagSafe-ready designs and some particularly affordable price tags, they easily made it into our roundup of the best out there and everything just got even more affordable at Amazon with deals from $5. Authorized ESR seller, BDCollection US (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months), via Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of the new ESR iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors with item-specific discount codes. You’ll find all of the details down below. 

ESR iPhone 13 case deals:

  • Cloud Soft Silicone Case in Black $5.50 (Reg. $14)
    • Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code AT6MEIMX
  • Air Armor Case in Clear $5 (Reg. $13)
    • Clip on-page 20% coupon and use code Z583ZYLQ
  • 3-pack Tempered-Glass Screen Protector $9.50 (Reg. $13)
    • Using code KEO74HEM

ESR iPhone 13 Pro deals:

  • Cloud Soft Silicone Case in black $7 (Reg. $14)
    • Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code 46SN5JG3
  • Air Armor Case in clear $8.50 (Reg. $14+)
    • Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code S7ORC8SY
  • Classic Hybrid Case in clear $10 (Reg. $14)
    • Clip 30% coupon
  • 3-pack Tempered-Glass Screen Protector $9.50 (Reg. $13)
    • Use code KEO74HEM

ESR iPhone 13 Pro Max deals:

  • Cloud Soft Silicone Case in black $8 (Reg. $16)
    • Clip on-page 15% coupon and use code 46SN5JG3
  • 3-pack Tempered-Glass Screen Protector $9 (Reg. $13)
    • Clip on-page $3 coupon and use code KEO74HEM

You can learn more about the ESR iPhone 13 case lineup in our launch coverage, plus there are loads more where those came from in our master roundup right here. You’ll also want to hit up our feature piece on the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13 and dive into even more coverage below: 

More on the ESR Cloud Soft Case:

  • Soft and Grippy: silky liquid silicone gives your iPhone 13 a secure grip and resists fingerprints and scratches for a clean stylish look
  • Premium Protection: soft microfiber lining keeps your iPhone 13 scratch free while shock-absorbing corners protect against drops and dings
  • Screen and Camera Protection: raised edges and Camera Guard lens frame protect your iPhone 13’s screen and camera from scratches and scuffs

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz...
LUTEC outdoor floodlights from just $18.50 today at Ama...
August Smart Lock Pro with HomeKit falls to new all-tim...
Just $5.50 scores you this iPad mini 6 smart cover (Sav...
Anker charging accessories up to 45% off Gold Box, 20W ...
Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition with Dolb...
Start the week by saving $149 on Apple’s M1 MacBo...
Kick cold and flu season to the curb with these HEPA ai...
Show More Comments

Related

Best iPhone 13 cases now available for purchase [Updated]

Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe 5K Power Bank $30 (Save 25%), more

From $2 Learn More
Save 54%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone Case $6 (Save 54%), more

From $6 Learn More

New MagSafe-ready HaloLock ESR iPhone 13 cases have arrived starting from $20

Now Live!

New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more

From $7.50 Learn More
Now Live!

Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors launch with early discounts from $14

From $14 Learn More
70% off

Nautica offers deals from just $13 and up to 70% off new markdowns: Sweaters, jeans, more

from $13 Learn More
New low

Save $149 on Hisense’s 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV at new Amazon low

$149 off Learn More