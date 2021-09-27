Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15, Mass Effect Legendary $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $30 in digital form and currently fetching as much on Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off and a perfect time to add it to your collection. This deal also comes on the heels of the official announcement of SEGA Genesis games coming to Switch Online alongside a matching controller and N64 titles. This collection will prime you for next month’s launch with titles such as “ Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzles, old favorites and hidden gems.” Head below for more including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Space Invaders Forever, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!