Today’s best game deals: SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15, Mass Effect Legendary $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering the SEGA Genesis Classics collection for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 via the eShop. Regularly $30 in digital form and currently fetching as much on Amazon, today’s deal is 50% off and a perfect time to add it to your collection. This deal also comes on the heels of the official announcement of SEGA Genesis games coming to Switch Online alongside a matching controller and N64 titles. This collection will prime you for next month’s launch with titles such as “ Sonic and Streets of Rage 2 to deep RPGs like the Phantasy Star series; arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzles, old favorites and hidden gems.” Head below for more including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Space Invaders Forever, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and much more.
- Space Invaders Forever eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age $11 (Reg. $30)
- Garfield Kart – Furious Racing $6 (Reg. $30)
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-in-One Package $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $25+)
- DOOM 64 eShop $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Monster Hunter Rise $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Undertale eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Last of Us content PSN sale from $1.50
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe $75 (Reg. $100)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $45 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSKWS at checkout
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon Retro Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch $48 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMPRM at checkout
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered $12 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2.50 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 3 RACCOON CITY EDITION PSN $56 (Reg. $80)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts PSN $4 (Reg. $10)
- Untitled Goose Game $15 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
