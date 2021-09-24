Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

In today’s best game deals, on the heels of last night’s exciting Nintendo Direct, we are now tracking some great deals on classic collections via the eShop. While Nintendo 64 and SEGA games (plus new controllers) are headed to Switch Online, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection as well as the Contra Anniversary Collection are both now down at $4.99. Regularly $20 each, this is 75% off on both and the lowest totals we can find. The Castlevania Anniversary Collection, for example, contains a “unique eBook” alongside a plethora of classic titles from the orignal and Simon’s Quest to Castlevania Bloodlines and Super Castlevania IV. With Halloween right around the corner, these spooky titles are a great way to celebrate. Head below for more including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Undertale, Bayonetta 3 pre-order, The Last of Us Remastered, MLB The Show 21, and more.  

