Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

In today’s best game deals, on the heels of last night’s exciting Nintendo Direct, we are now tracking some great deals on classic collections via the eShop. While Nintendo 64 and SEGA games (plus new controllers) are headed to Switch Online, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection as well as the Contra Anniversary Collection are both now down at $4.99. Regularly $20 each, this is 75% off on both and the lowest totals we can find. The Castlevania Anniversary Collection, for example, contains a “unique eBook” alongside a plethora of classic titles from the orignal and Simon’s Quest to Castlevania Bloodlines and Super Castlevania IV. With Halloween right around the corner, these spooky titles are a great way to celebrate. Head below for more including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Undertale, Bayonetta 3 pre-order, The Last of Us Remastered, MLB The Show 21, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- Nintendo blockbuster digital game sale from $3.50: Hades, Mario, more
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- Monster Hunter Rise $45 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Undertale eShop $10 (Reg. $15)
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- The Last of Us Remastered PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Last of Us content PSN sale from $1.50
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Deluxe $75 (Reg. $100)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $45 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSKWS at checkout
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon Retro Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch $48 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ADSMPRM at checkout
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered $12 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2.50 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 3 RACCOON CITY EDITION PSN $56 (Reg. $80)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts PSN $4 (Reg. $10)
- Untitled Goose Game $15 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!