Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Collection $5, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, more

In today’s best game deals, on the heels of last night’s exciting Nintendo Direct, we are now tracking some great deals on classic collections via the eShop. While Nintendo 64 and SEGA games (plus new controllers) are headed to Switch Online, the Castlevania Anniversary Collection as well as the Contra Anniversary Collection are both now down at $4.99. Regularly $20 each, this is 75% off on both and the lowest totals we can find. The Castlevania Anniversary Collection, for example, contains a “unique eBook” alongside a plethora of classic titles from the orignal and Simon’s Quest to Castlevania Bloodlines and Super Castlevania IV. With Halloween right around the corner, these spooky titles are a great way to celebrate. Head below for more including Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, Undertale, Bayonetta 3 pre-order, The Last of Us Remastered, MLB The Show 21, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!