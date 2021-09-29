Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Dark Rage, more

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure you swing by our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for deep deals on hardware including a new all-time low on OnePlus 9 Pro and Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat. Then head right back here for today’s best software offers including titles like Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Dark Rage – Action RPG, Rapid Cleaner Pro, and much more. Head below for a closer look. 

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by some notable Google smart home offers including the Nest Learning Thermostat at $199 (save $50). But we are also tracking the OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras at a new Amazon all-time low alongside the brand’s OnePlus Buds Pro with ANC. You’ll definitely want to make sure you make your way over to the Anker charging gear deals from $13 as well as this morning’s Gold Box SanDisk and WD storage sale before you dive into today’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more. 

Come and fix the world movement tampered with by a mirror image code with three beauties! This is a world of the perfect combination of a cool parkour game and a traditional music game——Muse Dash!! Yes. You’re destined to be our Master! What? You don’t have nimble fingers? Meow~ Don’t be too modest! So, don’t worry! If you do not excel in playing action games, you can still overcome the difficulties by dancing to the music!

