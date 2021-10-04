Best Android app deals of the day: Hidden Through Time, Edge Gestures, more

Welcome to Monday’s roundup of the best Android game and app deals of the day. Every afternoon we gather all of the most important price drops on apps courtesy of Google Play so you never have to pay full price again. Hit up our Chromebook, Google, and Android hubs for all of today’s hardware offers and then down below for all of the software. Highlights include titles like Hidden Through Time, Edge Gestures, DISTRAINT 2, 911 Operator, Baby Sleep PRO, Twilight Pro Unlock, and much more. Hit the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by OnePlus Nord N10 5G hitting a new all-time low at $240 alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus 8T smartphone and this OnePlus Buds Pro bundle offer. Moving on to smart, Android-friendly Google gear, we also now tracking its Nest Mini speaker down at $25 as well as this deal on Google Nest Hub and everything else you’ll find right here. You’ll also find up to 50% off Google Assistant-ready Govee smart lighting today, up to 32% off Synology, Crucial, Lexar, and Toshiba storage at Amazon, plus even more in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Zelda Skyward Sword HD $40, New Pokémon Snap $40, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Through TIme:

Hidden Through Time is a game of hide and seek with objects scattered throughout the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages. Still desire more or wish to unleash your creativity? Our map editor is available to anyone, allowing you to create your very own levels and share them on our cloud! Here you can also discover, play and rate levels made by other creators from all around the world!

