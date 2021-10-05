Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together $44, Mega Man 11 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted seller Pro-distributing via eBay Daily Deals is offering the new WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $43.82 shipped. Regularly $50, and still fetching nearly as much at Walmart, this one is currently marked down to $47 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. The wild WarioWare series makes its triumphant return on Nintendo Switch with over 200 micro games, solo or with friends. You’ll even find a story mode as well as the “Variety Pack for comedic, competitive gameplay.” You can learn more about the latest WarioWare in our Nintendo Direct coverage right here. Head below for more including the Mega Man 11, LEGO The Incredibles, New Pokémon Snap, Monster Hunter Rise, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and much more.

