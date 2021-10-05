Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Get It Together $44, Mega Man 11 $15, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted seller Pro-distributing via eBay Daily Deals is offering the new WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $43.82 shipped. Regularly $50, and still fetching nearly as much at Walmart, this one is currently marked down to $47 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. The wild WarioWare series makes its triumphant return on Nintendo Switch with over 200 micro games, solo or with friends. You’ll even find a story mode as well as the “Variety Pack for comedic, competitive gameplay.” You can learn more about the latest WarioWare in our Nintendo Direct coverage right here. Head below for more including the Mega Man 11, LEGO The Incredibles, New Pokémon Snap, Monster Hunter Rise, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo 64 and SEGA games coming to Switch Online + more
- New Nintendo Direct presentation: 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
Today’s best game deals:
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $44 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Works Set $80 (rarely available)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PSN $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Last of Us Part II $26 (Reg. $40)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Disco Elysium Final Cut PSN $32 (Reg. $40)
- STAR WARS: Squadrons PSN $16 (Reg. $40)
- PlayStation Blockbuster Game Sale up to $25 off
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide
All-new Metroid Dread PowerA Slim Case and Enhanced Wired Controller now available
Dolby Vision makes its console gaming debut in latest Xbox Series X|S update
Soar through the skies in Pokémon Legends Arceus + new details on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl
Life is Strange Remastered Collection gets official launch date, coming February 1, 2022
Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
