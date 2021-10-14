Anker’s regularly $260 USB-C power station just dropped to $180 shipped at Amazon

Reg. $260 $180

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse 200 Power Station for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $260, this is $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While you will find a newer model of this one, it goes for $360 right now. This is a perfect option for running a small campsite, just to keep your gear going in the woods, or for emergency situations. It sports a 57600mAh internal battery to run its AC outlet, USB-C PD port (30W), and an AC car port alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots. It can charge “a MacBook Pro over five times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.” Learn even more in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

But if the full-on power station above is overkill for your needs, take a look at this Anker PowerCore. The 20100mAh model comes in at $50 shipped on Amazon and provides portable power for far less than today’s lead deal. 

Then go dive into our latest Anker Amazon sale for deals on MagSafe gear, earbuds, and more starting from $13 Prime shipped. That’s on top of the first price drop on Anker’s new Nebula Android TV 4K streamer as well as all its RoboVac models starting from $140 right here

Then go check out our review for Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, the brand’s Soundcore Frames smart sunglasses, and Anker’s new PowerWave Select+ MagSafe charger while you’re at it. 

More on the Anker PowerHouse 200:

  • The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
  • Universal Compatibility: Pump out the power for mobile devices, emergency equipment, computers, and small appliances.
  • Hours of Power: Charge a MacBook Pro over 5 times, a phone over 12, or even run small appliances like mini-fridges for over 4 hours.

