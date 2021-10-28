Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $12, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its MFi 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention and the all-time low at $2 off. Featuring a braided nylon construction, this MFi Lightning cable features a USB-C plug on the other end for taking advantage of USB-C GaN outputs for topping off your iPhone 12 or 13 handset. Ideal for charging up in bed, on the couch, or just anywhere else around the house, the 6-foot length and durable construction gives you plenty of slack from the wall.
Featuring new C94 connector and MFI certified chip, UGREEN lightning to USBC cable builds a double protection for your iPhone or iPad. No warning message pos up to disturb you,Plug then go work, totally worry-free. This iPhone charger cord can support PD 18W，15V/3A，20V/3A, and reach 480Mbps syncing speed. Meanwhile thanks to premium multi-shielding and pure copper wire, this type c lightning cable can reduce the power loss greatly, truly user-friendly and energy-saving.
This iPhone usb c Fast charger can support 12Pro Max 12Pro 12 XR iPhone XS XSmax X iPhone 10 iPhone 11 11Pro 11Pro Max iPhone 8 8Plus iPad Pro iPad Air Makbook and more.
