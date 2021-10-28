Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot MFi USB-C Lightning Cable $12, more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
Save 45% From $10

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its MFi 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $11.89 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $14, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention and the all-time low at $2 off. Featuring a braided nylon construction, this MFi Lightning cable features a USB-C plug on the other end for taking advantage of USB-C GaN outputs for topping off your iPhone 12 or 13 handset. Ideal for charging up in bed, on the couch, or just anywhere else around the house, the 6-foot length and durable construction gives you plenty of slack from the wall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Featuring new C94 connector and MFI certified chip, UGREEN lightning to USBC cable builds a double protection for your iPhone or iPad. No warning message pos up to disturb you,Plug then go work, totally worry-free. This iPhone charger cord can support PD 18W，15V/3A，20V/3A, and reach 480Mbps syncing speed. Meanwhile thanks to premium multi-shielding and pure copper wire, this type c lightning cable can reduce the power loss greatly, truly user-friendly and energy-saving.

This iPhone usb c Fast charger can support 12Pro Max 12Pro 12 XR iPhone XS XSmax X iPhone 10 iPhone 11 11Pro 11Pro Max iPhone 8 8Plus iPad Pro iPad Air Makbook and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W USB-C Charging Sta...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 13 Pro Clear Cases from ...
Smartphone Accessories: Anker MagSafe Lite Charger $10 ...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh Qi Power Bank $2...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen Mag Fit MagSafe Car Moun...
SOG’s 1.3-ounce Centi II Folding Knife falls to $...
Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Link is a heater, cooler, a...
Shark’s whole-home Air Purifier 6 now matching Am...
Show More Comments