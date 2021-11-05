Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Screen Protectors at $6 (Save 50%), more

TechMatte via Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of amFilm OneTouch Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13/Pro at $5.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code BKY8PL37 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts on the new accessories with 50% in savings attached. The same 50% discounts are also available on screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max (with code ET3HMJGEA) and iPhone 13 mini (with code 5WERSQSZ).

Having just been released for the new iPhone 13 series handsets, each of these 2-packs of screen protectors will help keep your handset safe from scratches and other potential damage. If you just picked up Apple’s latest handset today or plan to lock-in any upcoming Black Friday carrier promotions, today’s sale is certainly worth picking up alongside a number of the iPhone 13 case deals right here.

Trusted Brand: Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your iPhone 13/pro screen with us! amFilm tempered glass screen protector is specifically designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1″ Display, 2021), Compatible with most phone cases. Ultra thin-0.3mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity Highly durable, and scratch resistant glass screen protector- surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. Includes: 3x iPhone 13 / 13 pro Screen Protector Tempered GLASS, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers

