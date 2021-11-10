Smartphone Accessories: Air Vent Car Mount $7 (Save 42%), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Vent Car Mount for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 42% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This affordable air vent mount is a great way to keep your smartphone in-view while in the car. It has an adjustable mount that can stretch to fit everything from the smallest handsets out there like the iPhone 13 mini to larger offerings of the 13 Pro Max and everything in-between.

With the Strong clamping force which is up to 28.66lb, the car phone mount will keep your phone always be safe. It is benefit from the smaller sawtooth which make it support fine adjustment and holder your phone more firmly even on bumpy road. This air vent phone holder is designed as “hook shape” and form “Three grasp points” which can vise the outlet blades tightly and ensure it never fall off in any situation.

It is really convenient to operate with this car cell phone mount. To place the your phone, you just need to hold the clamp with one hand. Take out your phone as soon as unlock the clamp with one-lick. Universal vent phone mount will firmly hold all the smart phones.