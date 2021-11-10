Smartphone Accessories: Air Vent Car Mount $7 (Save 42%), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Air Vent Car Mount for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $12, you’re looking at 42% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This affordable air vent mount is a great way to keep your smartphone in-view while in the car. It has an adjustable mount that can stretch to fit everything from the smallest handsets out there like the iPhone 13 mini to larger offerings of the 13 Pro Max and everything in-between.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 5 runs watchOS 8 at $240 (Orig. $399+), more in refurb sale from $115
- ESR Air Armor iPhone 13 Case: $10 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- MagSafe Mount: $19 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- Anker’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand hits $36, more in latest sale from $13
- KOVOL 65W USB-C Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $22 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- UGREEN 100W USB-C Wall Charger: $62 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
- ESR’s AirPods 3 cases from $6: New MagSafe model, Armor with carabiner, more up to 52% off
- Gooseneck Smartphone Mount: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- Emerson’s HomeKit-enabled Sensi thermostats on sale from $79 (Save up to 37%)
- Baseus 65W USB-C Car Charger: $20 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
Deals still live yesterday:
- Anker PowerWave+ Wireless Charging Pad: $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- ESR Metal Kickstand iPhone 13 Pro Case: $16 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- OtterBox launches 20% off Symmetry case sale: iPhone 13, MagSafe, more
- Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- MFi USB-C Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 see 33% discount to lowest price yet of $100
- ZAGG Gear4 Denali Snap iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case: $35 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- OMOTON Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Score two Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just $39 ($98 value)
With the Strong clamping force which is up to 28.66lb, the car phone mount will keep your phone always be safe. It is benefit from the smaller sawtooth which make it support fine adjustment and holder your phone more firmly even on bumpy road. This air vent phone holder is designed as “hook shape” and form “Three grasp points” which can vise the outlet blades tightly and ensure it never fall off in any situation.
It is really convenient to operate with this car cell phone mount. To place the your phone, you just need to hold the clamp with one hand. Take out your phone as soon as unlock the clamp with one-lick. Universal vent phone mount will firmly hold all the smart phones.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!