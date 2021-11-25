Thanksgiving Mac and iOS app deals: Rare price drop on Things 3, FiLMiC Pro, Screens, more

Happy Thanksgiving folks! Our ongoing roundup of the best Mac and iOS app deals for the holidays continues with some particularly rare price drops on the recently updated Things 3 productivity suite and much more. Just make sure you also check out the now live Black Friday pricing on the latest Apple TV 4K with that new Siri Remote as well as a new low on Apple’s official AirTag Loop and its gorgeous 24-inch M1 iMac first. Today’s highlights include the aforementioned Things 3 on iPhone, iPad, and Mac along with Pascal’s Wager, Golf Peaks, Jump Desktop, Screens, FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera, and much more. head below for all of the best Thanksgiving Mac and iOS app deals.

Thanksgiving iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Things 3: $7 (Reg. $10)

iPad: Things 3 for iPad: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Things 3: $35 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iColorama: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Screens: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Realistic Paint Studio: $7 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Ordia: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FiLMiC Pro－Video Camera: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: AudioShare: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Live Home 3D Pro: House Design: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $25 (Reg. $35)

Mac: Screens 4: $21 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac now $64 for Black Friday

Mac: Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Thanksgiving games: Spider-Man Miles Morales $28.50, Back 4 Blood $25, Among Us $4, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Golden Boots: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flower: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Gone Home: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Donut County: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Florence: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Gorogoa: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: What Remains of Edith Finch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FTL: Faster Than Light: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Doctor Who: Lonely Assassins: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Cat Lady – The Card Game: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Camera: $7 (Reg. $14)

More on Things 3:

BLACK FRIDAY SALE – Get Things today and save 30%! The price you see in the App Store already has the discount applied. Sale ends November 29! Get things done! The award-winning Things app helps you plan your day, manage your projects, and make real progress toward your goals. Best of all, it’s easy to use. Within the hour, you’ll have everything off your mind and neatly organized—from routine tasks to your biggest life goals—and you can start focusing on what matters today.

