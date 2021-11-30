Smartphone Accessories: Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro $34, more

Amazon now offers the Belkin MagSafe Car Vent Mount Pro for $33.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is marking one of the best prices we’ve seen to date at 15% off. Belkin Car Mount Pro brings MagSafe to your ride with an air vent design that keeps your handset in-view and is compatible with both iPhone 12 alongside the new iPhone 13. While there’s no charging capabilities, it’ll provide a 1-handed solution to keeping an eye on GPS navigation and more while on-the-road. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.
Your Drive, Reimagined. Just place your iPhone 12 series device against the MagSafe car mount and go. Designed to provide a seamless set-and-drive experience while keeping your iPhone 12 series device safely mounted and conveniently within view. Pull up directions in landscape or start your favorite playlist in portrait. The intuitive cable management keeps your cable* at your fingertips, so a quick charge is always within reach.
Safe, powerful MagSafe connection with high-quality base and vent clip keeps your device safely in place while driving. View in any orientation for optimized access to charging, streaming, talking, and navigation.
