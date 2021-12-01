Cyber Week Android app deals: Money Manager, Infinity Dungeon 2!, Danmaku Unlimited 3, more

As Cyber Week Android game and app deals move forward, we are back again this afternoon with a new batch of price drops. Just be sure to check out today’s all-time lows on the Google Pixelbook Go and Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet as well as these iOttie Android car mounts. Highlights on the app side of things include Money Manager, Infinity Dungeon 2!, Danmaku Unlimited 3, Business Calculator Pro, and more. Hit the jump for today’s best Cyber Week Android game and app deals.

Cyber Week Android App Deals:

Before we dive in here, head over to today’s iOttie Android car mount roundup for some better-than-Black Friday pricing on its popular solutions from $16. Then check out the Google Pixelbook Go, which is now at a new Amazon all-time low with more than $70 in savings to be had alongside Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet at $180 shipped. Speaking of which, we also spotted a nice Lenovo Smart Clock 2 bundle down at just $25 this morning as well as the Android-ready Ember smart mug. Then head over to today’s price drops on Anker power strips with up to 36% in savings and deals from $12.

Cyber Week game deals: Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40, Gears Tactics $5, PS VR titles from $10, more

More Cyber Week Android app deals still live:

More on Money Manager – Expense Tracker:

Money Manager (Expense Tracker & Budget) the optimized app for your personal asset management. Money Manager is an expense tracker to record your financial expenditure and income activities. Money Manager do not save any the information of users, protecting your privacy. Its simple design makes it lightweight, straightforward and very easy to use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!