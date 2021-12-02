Ashoka Tano launches as the long-awaited 150th LEGO BrickHeadz in 2022, more

After seeing a collection of new LEGO 2022 sets released this morning, we’re also getting a look at the long-awaited 150th BrickHeadz figure. In what has been the better part of two years of waiting, the LEGO Ashoka BrickHeadz has now been unveiled alongside three additional releases coming in 2022.

LEGO Ashoka BrickHeadz unveiled

Alongside 9to5Toys‘ continued reports of the LEGO 2021 lineup throughout the year, we’ve been detailing what to expect from the 150th BrickHeadz release. As the result of a fan vote in the LEGO community, builders got to choose which theme they’d like to see honor the milestone. And to no surprise, it fell to Star Wars, who also got to vote in which character they’d like to see assembled.

As of earlier this year, it was looking like fans might have their way too. All reports seemed to indicate that Jar Jar Binks would in fact be the 150th LEGO BrickHeadz figure. Unfortunately, that has now been confirmed to not be the case. Behold, in all of her Clone Wars glory, Ashoka Tano!

Stacking up to 164 pieces, the latest BrickHeadz figure is straight out of her appearance in the popular animated series. The figure has some pretty notable detailing in the torso and especially for the montrals on either side of the blocky face. Speaking of, the LEGO Ahsoka BrickHeadz also has some new printed elements in order to pull of the unique orange skin tone and other white markings.

Unlike our previous reports had noted, it won’t actually be until 2022 that builders will finally be able to get their hands on the figure. The LEGO Ashoka BrickHeadz set will be launching come January 1 next year, with the usual $9.99 price tag.

Other BrickHeadz join the LEGO 2022 lineup, too

Alongside the LEGO Ashoka BrickHeadz, next year is also going to be seeing a series of other figures joining the lineup on top of the 150th addition. Delivering figures 151 through 155, we have a few additional sets to go over.







First up, we have the next Chinese New Year set, which assembles a Lion Dance Guy out of 239 pieces. This kit has some of the more intricate detailing we’ve seen from the actual brick work on the character, with quite the eye-catching final product. The base is a bit lackluster though, only featuring some drums and a lantern. Expect a $9.99 price tag here.

Then there are also going to be a pair of new BrickHeadz Pets launching in 2022, with the LEGO Group opting to give us two pairs of new pups. Similarly to what we’ve seen from the sub-line in the past, there’s going to be dual packs with both a puppy and older dog centered around either a St. Bernard or French Bulldogs. Each of these will retailer for $14.99.

