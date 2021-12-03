Cyber Week Mac and iOS app deals: ISS Real-Time Tracker, Quell+, Pixelmator Pro, more

As Cyber Week comes to a close, we have our final batch of notable Mac and iOS app deals ready and waiting down below. This morning saw Appleâ€™s 24-inch M1 iMac drop below Black Friday pricing with a solid $100 discount that joins the rest of our holiday Apple hardware deals and todayâ€™s fresh batch of Anker accessory all-time lows. Highlights of todayâ€™s app deal collection include the ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D suite for all you Space Explored fans as well as Fan Noise, Quell+, Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, and ongoing deals on the brilliant Pixelmator Pro. Hit the jump for a closer look.Â

Cyber Week iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal:Â Fan Noise â€“ white noise app: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â DayCost Pro â€“ Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Fireworks Tap: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Quell+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Pocket Lux Meter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Loopseque 8 â€” beat performer: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â Avadon 2: The Corruption HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal:Â Indie App Santa â€“ 24-days of FREE iOS apps and deals

Mac:Â Streaks: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac:Â Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition: $5 (Reg. $20)

Mac:Â PopDo: $8 (Reg. $10)

Mac:Â Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac:Â Annual Affinity Black Friday sale up to 55% off

Cyber Week game deals: Final Fantasy VII $8 or remake $25, ASTRAL CHAINÂ $40, much more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal:Â Slay: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal:Â Jinks!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal:Â Rollit â€“ Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Calendarium â€“ About this Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â iCleaner Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:Â Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal:Â Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal:Â OnSong 2020: $25 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal:Â LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $100)

Mac:Â RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D:

Track the 3 largest artificial objects in Earth Orbitâ€”the International Space Station, Chinese Space Station, and the Hubble Space Telescopeâ€”in 3D and real-time on a beautiful photorealistic 3D model of the Earth. ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D does even more. Get detailed spotting information on upcoming ISS, Tiangong, and Hubble flyovers from your current location for up to 30 days. Set alerts in your calendar with one tap, so you never miss a flyover. Provides all the information you need to spot the station, along with ratings to help you select the best flyovers to view. Tweet the current ISS crew members and get their bios and stats. Watch live NASA TV programming, and get live HD video of Earth from the space station. ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D is the only iOS app that gives you all of these features and capabilities.

