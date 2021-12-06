Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 65W GaN III Charger $49 (Save 20%), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its all-new 65W USB-C GaN III Power Strip Charger for $48.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $61, you’re looking at 20% in savings while beating the previous and first-ever discount by $1. This is a new all-time low and only the second time on sale. As one of the very first GaN III chargers on the market, this new release from Baseus arrives with 65W power output for each of its two USB-C slots. That’s alongside a pair of USB-A ports for refueling accessories and the like, as well as two full AC outlets. Whether it’s for the nightstand or desk, this is a notable way to streamline your setup.

The 4 USB ports cannot be used to fast charge laptops that require a charging power of 65w or more, such as Macbook Pro 14’’/16” 2021. But it does not matter, it’s equipped with two AC ports, which can also be used as power strips. It supports 65W only when other 3 USB ports are free. and only one USB C port will support 45W when you use it to charge multiple device at the same time.

Using 6 charging ports reasonably to get the fastest charging speed for your electronic products. To avoid 5V/1A from occupying the other three fast charging ports, The black USB-A port (USB1) specially designed for 5V/1A devices, such as airpods, apple watch. The charging ports are isolated from the AC outlet. It delivers power and dissipates heat partially yet both can be used at the same time with a decent control of temperature.